ANF to randomly check containers for quick cargo shipment: Brig. Mansoor Janjua

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Director General of Anti-Narcotics Force, Brigadier Mansoor Ahmed Janjua has said the force has adopted policy of checking containers at random to facilitate fast outflow and inflow of cargo at ports to encourage exporters.

"ANF tries its level best to facilitate trade by inspecting mere number of containers, out of thousands of containers coming in and moving out of the ports every month. Just 0.60 percent import-bound and 1.25 percent export-bound containers are checked," he said while speaking at a meeting with members of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) here at the chamber, said KCCI release on Thursday.

The DG said that ANF did not take any charges for checking containers, he clarified and said ANF ensured that after checking the container was closed on same day without any unnecessary delays. ANF offices were open and the staff was available all the time to fully assist any member of the business community who might be facing any issue in this regard, he added.

He said Pakistan was a transit and a victim state of drugs and narcotics mainly because of its neighbor Afghanistan. Since commencement of war on terrorism, every year the cultivation of opium poppy had been increasing and in 2018, opium poppy was cultivated on a huge land of 263,000 hectors as per survey conducted by United Nations. Fortunately, Pakistan was not an opium growing country as since 2001, Pakistan was a poppy-free state declared by United Nations.

"We have a couple of minor spots in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where some poppy was often being cultivated on a lower scale but these are immediately destroyed whenever found and it was an ongoing process." Brig. Mansoor Janjua said there was no exact percentage available on how much opium poppy comes to Pakistan from Afghanistan and went to the world through ports, seas and airports but ANF was trying its best to strictly deal with this serious threat to cater to the world's concerns and save Pakistan's reputation.

"We are sharing a huge border 2611 kilometers with Afghanistan. On completion of the ongoing border fencing being done by the Pakistan Army, considerable reduction in transportation of drugs will occur", he said.

He stressed that everyone, particularly the parents and also the members of the business and industrial community would have to take the lead role as it cannot be done alone by ANF or Police. Few years ago, just two types of drug addiction including use of heroin and hashish were common but nowadays, our children and youth were getting addicted to party drugs and synthetic drugs like ice and crystals. Thus, the whole community would have to make collective efforts and raise awareness as it cannot be done alone by the ANF or any other department.

Highlighting some of the awareness events arranged by ANF last year, he informed that a total of 70 awareness events were organized in Sindh including 20 universities, 20 colleges and 16 schools; majority of which were located in Karachi where ANF teams of professionals including psychiatrists and psychologists addressed the children and youth.

"Under ANF's Ambassadorship Program, around 4,000 students have also been engaged to influence their colleagues to say no to all such bad things." Last year, 72,000 kilograms of hashish, more than 11,000 kilograms of heroin and 504 metric tons of other drugs were destroyed by ANF Pakistan, he added.

President KCCI Agha Shahab Ahmed Khan , Senior Vice President Arshad islam, Chairman of Export Sub-committee Shoaib Sultan, former vice president Nasir Mehmood, KCCI Managing Committee Members were also present.

Agha Shahab Ahmed observed that drug usage was becoming a fashion in the masses. They enjoyed a line of cocaine with drinks at parties and social gatherings whereas the youth was hooked to hash, weed, ice, crystal and other stimulating drugs. In Karachi, the youth enjoyed cannabis, ice and crystal use. Many elite people were growing cannabis in their houses in a controlled environment and they choose to sell those drugs to their friends, families and like-minded people that had to be stopped by taking strict measures.

Appreciating the efforts being made by ANF, President KCCI underscored the need to hold monthly seminars, events and lectures in schools, colleges and universities where people could well-understand the harmful and negative effects of drug usage.