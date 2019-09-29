ANF transfers SI on giving protocol to Tareen

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th September, 2019) High ups of Airport Security Force (ANF) have started disciplinary action against ANF Sub Inspector on giving special protocol to PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen on Bahawalpur Airport.According to sources, action has been started against ANF Sub Inspector, Muhammad Ashraf, and he is transferred to Turbat Airport in Balochistan.

As per details, PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, when landed at Bahawalpur Airport to move to Lodhran, ANF Sub Inspector gave him special protocol.Director General ANF took the notice and transferred him to Turbat and also issued him show cause notice, it was also questioned that why ANF SI not body searched Tareen, and without it he was allowed to go to apron.Sub Inspector Muhammad Aslam was also scolded on negligence, body searcher Sarfraz Hussain was released after warnings.