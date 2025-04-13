ANF Unearthed Drug Trafficking Network Operating Through Online Courier Services
Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2025 | 05:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has unearthed a highly organized drug trafficking network operating through the Online Courier services and arrested five accused involved in the heinous crime, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Sunday.
The ANF team arrested an accused Zahid ur Rehman from Nowshera who had booked 11 drug-laden parcels for different cities.
The drug-laden parcels were seized on March 25 and 26 and April 7, out of the parcels which were being sent to different cities, 5.7 kg of hashish, 200 grams’ ice, 120 ecstasy pills, 150 grams opium, fake Currency and a 30 bore pistol were also recovered from Zahidur Rehman’s possession.
The ANF, on the information given by the arrested accused Zahidur Rehman about the shipment of drug smuggler Muhammad Younis from Sialkot arrested three accused red-handed near Haji Camp Peshawar besides nabbing the employee of the courier office involved in facilitating the accused.
The ANF recovered two kg of hashish from the possession of the accused, and during the investigation, it was found that the accused were involved in inter-provincial drug trafficking.
The accused obtained drugs from Bara and other areas and transported them through courier services.
The ANF, while accelerating its crackdown against drug smuggling through online courier networks, urged Courier services to tighten the surveillance of suspicious parcels and cooperate with ANF, as digital drug trafficking networks were a threat to national security.
Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to register first win in PSL 10
Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter
Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory
UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..
13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..
UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..
UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..
'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship
UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties
Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
JI, JUI hold separate rallies in solidarity with people of Gaza1 hour ago
-
Delegation of US congress calls on Ayaz Sadiq2 hours ago
-
Pakistani overseas’ delegation visits Lok Virsa2 hours ago
-
DPM, Omani FM discuss regional peace, security2 hours ago
-
PTI negative politics hinders national's progress: Rana Ihsaan3 hours ago
-
Secretary stresses for timely completion of development projects3 hours ago
-
Zia Lanjar laud President Asif Ali Zardari , Bilawal Bhutto i for bringing political in country3 hours ago
-
Court remands 2 supporters of MQM-L to jail custody as 8 more supporters rounded up3 hours ago
-
Pink-Moon to be visible tonight across Pakistan3 hours ago
-
Prof Khurshid Ahmad passes away in UK at 933 hours ago
-
90,000 Pilgrims to depart under Road to Makkah Project: COO3 hours ago
-
Pakistan sees economic revival under Nawaz Sharif's leadership: Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh3 hours ago