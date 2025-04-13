Open Menu

ANF Unearthed Drug Trafficking Network Operating Through Online Courier Services

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2025 | 05:30 PM

ANF unearthed drug trafficking network operating through Online Courier Services

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has unearthed a highly organized drug trafficking network operating through the Online Courier services and arrested five accused involved in the heinous crime, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Sunday.

The ANF team arrested an accused Zahid ur Rehman from Nowshera who had booked 11 drug-laden parcels for different cities.

The drug-laden parcels were seized on March 25 and 26 and April 7, out of the parcels which were being sent to different cities, 5.7 kg of hashish, 200 grams’ ice, 120 ecstasy pills, 150 grams opium, fake Currency and a 30 bore pistol were also recovered from Zahidur Rehman’s possession.

The ANF, on the information given by the arrested accused Zahidur Rehman about the shipment of drug smuggler Muhammad Younis from Sialkot arrested three accused red-handed near Haji Camp Peshawar besides nabbing the employee of the courier office involved in facilitating the accused.

The ANF recovered two kg of hashish from the possession of the accused, and during the investigation, it was found that the accused were involved in inter-provincial drug trafficking.

The accused obtained drugs from Bara and other areas and transported them through courier services.

The ANF, while accelerating its crackdown against drug smuggling through online courier networks, urged Courier services to tighten the surveillance of suspicious parcels and cooperate with ANF, as digital drug trafficking networks were a threat to national security.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.

Recent Stories

Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to reg ..

Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to register first win in PSL 10

2 hours ago
 Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with ..

Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter

4 hours ago
 Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

4 hours ago
 UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspira ..

UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..

4 hours ago
 13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores lates ..

13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..

5 hours ago
 UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high ..

UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..

5 hours ago
UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, say ..

UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..

5 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transitio ..

Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..

6 hours ago
 'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sa ..

'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship

6 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camp ..

UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..

6 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

6 hours ago
 Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking polit ..

Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan