ANF Unearths Drug Factory

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2024 | 01:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) unearthed a factory engaged in the production of drugs and intoxicated tablets, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that ANF in a successful operation against a factory manufacturing chemical drugs and intoxicated tablets managed to arrest two suspects.

Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted in Danishabad area, Peshawar and the factory was sealed while the ANF team recovered chemical drugs, intoxicated tablets and other equipment.

A thorough search of the factory led to the seizure of a tablet punching machine, various equipment such as punches, dryers, mixers and scales.

During the operation, both the accused were caught red-handed while preparing intoxicated tablets at the site.

1425 intoxicated tablets, 2.5 kg powder, 120 grams of methamphetamine (Ice), 35 grams Isotonitazene and 13 grams of Nimetazepam were also recovered from the possession of the accused.

The accused used to supply drugs to the students in hostels and educational institutions.

ANF operations against drug trafficking in educational institutions would continue, he added.

He further informed that a case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation is under process.

