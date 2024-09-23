ANF Unearths Drug Factory
Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2024 | 01:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) unearthed a factory engaged in the production of drugs and intoxicated tablets, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.
He informed that ANF in a successful operation against a factory manufacturing chemical drugs and intoxicated tablets managed to arrest two suspects.
Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted in Danishabad area, Peshawar and the factory was sealed while the ANF team recovered chemical drugs, intoxicated tablets and other equipment.
A thorough search of the factory led to the seizure of a tablet punching machine, various equipment such as punches, dryers, mixers and scales.
During the operation, both the accused were caught red-handed while preparing intoxicated tablets at the site.
1425 intoxicated tablets, 2.5 kg powder, 120 grams of methamphetamine (Ice), 35 grams Isotonitazene and 13 grams of Nimetazepam were also recovered from the possession of the accused.
The accused used to supply drugs to the students in hostels and educational institutions.
ANF operations against drug trafficking in educational institutions would continue, he added.
He further informed that a case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation is under process.
Recent Stories
PM to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional, global issues at UNGA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHA directed to upgrade city parks under ‘Green Punjab Initiative’3 minutes ago
-
2nd phase of anti-polio drive starts in KP13 minutes ago
-
Desi ghee shop sealed over violation22 minutes ago
-
Three held for stealing drugs33 minutes ago
-
PM to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional, global issues at UNGA50 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab key gang member, Seize 19 stolen bikes1 hour ago
-
PM extends greetings on 94th Saudi National Day2 hours ago
-
President Xi sends birthday wishes to PM Shehbaz; reaffirms time-tested Pak-China ties2 hours ago
-
Active participation of Ulema, religious scholars stressed for reforms in society2 hours ago
-
IRSA releases 218,800 cusecs water2 hours ago
-
Rangers, Police arrest notorious robbers in Lyari2 hours ago
-
BRT resumes Zu Express bus service for students2 hours ago