ANF urges citizens to play role for making drug-free society

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has urged the citizens to come forward and play a role to make the society drug-free for which the force, being the prime drug law enforcement agency of the country, is striving hard.

According to ANF spokesman, the citizens should use ANF's public complaint number 1415 for registration of their complaints. The helpline is being operated 24 hours where a lot of complaints were being received on a daily basis.

He said the sharing of information regarding drug peddling, trafficking or any other narcotics-related activity by the general public was highly appreciated.

"The name and personal details of the complainants are kept confidential," he added.

He said, the force was making all out efforts for Drug Free Society.

Proliferation of drugs and psychotropic substances was an emerging challenge which poses a grave threat to the lives of masses in general and youth in particular, he said and added that the menace of drug abuse was a global concern and Pakistan had no exception.

Drug abuse could not be countered effectively unless all organs of the society join hands to defeat this menace to attain the goal of "Drug Free Society".

Recently revised National Anti Narcotics Policy-2019 lays special emphasis on coordination and cooperation among Federal and provincial agencies for awareness against drug abuse purposes, he added.

He said, June 26 is observed as "International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking" every year at International level.