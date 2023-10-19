Open Menu

ANF, VUP Sign MoU To Combat Narcotics Use

Published October 19, 2023

ANF, VUP sign MoU to combat narcotics use

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Virtual University Pakistan (VUP) here on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at ANF Headquarters.

Director DDR, Rommel Akram represented ANF, while Rector Virtual University, Arshad Saleem Bhatti represented the Virtual University.

This MoU marks a collaborative effort to combat narcotics use through an advocacy campaign.

Leveraging Virtual University’s virtual platforms and ANF’s expertise, the initiative aims to address drug abuse effectively.

Director General, ANF, Major General Muhammad Aneeq Ur Rehman Malik and faculty members of Virtual University graced the ceremony and reiterated ANF’s slogan,”One Nation-One Destination, Drug-Free Pakistan.”

