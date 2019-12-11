UrduPoint.com
ANF Working To Ensure Drug Free Society: Shehryar Khan Afridi

Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi Wednesday said the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF), despite the limited resources, was performing its duties effectively for elimination of narcotics from society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi Wednesday said the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF), despite the limited resources, was performing its duties effectively for elimination of narcotics from society.

He expressed these views while addressing the "Annual Drugs Burning" ceremony organized by ANF here at Regional Directorate of the force.

The minister said that ANF's efforts for ensuring provision of medical facilities to addicts were laudable, adding that drugs seized by the ANF, if not burnt today could make the youth of the country victim of drug abuse, causing damage to next generation.

Shehryar Khan Afridi said the government was committed to ensure drug free society as the world community had attached huge expectations with Pakistan for eradication of drugs.

Addressing on the occasion, Commander Anti-Narcotics Force Punjab Brig Khalid Mahmood Goraya said that ANF organized such ceremonies annually to aware the people about drugs usage, adding that use of drugs could be completely eliminated if the civil society join hands with the government institutions.

He said the drugs burnt included: 554.144 kg heroin, 10591.270 kg hashish, 616.521 opium, 62.0270 kg amphetamine, 117,225 bottles of liquor, 1,110 morphine injections, 868.065 kg marijuana and 1.590 kg cocaine.

The ANF Force Commander said that during the year 2019, the ANF had registered 374 cases against drugs smugglers besides arresting 436 accused, whereas the special ANF courts had ordered death sentence to two culprits, life imprisonments to 21 culprits and other penalties to 341 person, he maintained.

ANF Director General Maj General Muhammad Arif Malik, civil and military officers, representative from various Law Enforcement Agencies, NGOs and others were also present.

