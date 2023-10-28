ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in eight countrywide operations against drug trafficking, recovered 137 kg of drugs and arrested 3 accused including woman.

According to the spokesperson, 3 kg 600 grams of hashish was recovered from the accused resident of Karachi in Dera Ghazi Khan.

The accused was smuggling drugs from Quetta to Punjab.

A woman resident of Okara who was going to Doha by flight number QR-621 from Allama Iqbal Airport was arrested and the officials recovered 59 capsules containing heroin and ice from the arrested accused.

85 kg of heroin and 10 kg of ice found hidden in a house in Kalibatizai area of Pishin while 26 kg of ice hidden in a house near Turbat was recovered.The recovered drugs were concealed for smuggling abroad.

2 kg crystals was recovered from the accused who was a resident of Chagai and was going to Sukkur from Quetta.

10 kg of hashish concealed for smuggling was recovered from an uninhabited area of Zakhakhel Khyber.

Cases were registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation was started.