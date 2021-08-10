'Angazy Production' to revive cultural activities in KPK inaugurated

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Bacha Khan Trust (BKT), Aimal Wali Khan and Pushtu Ghazal maestro, Khial Muhammad Tuesday formally inaugurated 'Angazy Production' with an aim to revive cultural and recreational activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by renowned artists including, Ahmad Gul Ustaz, Anwar Khial, Fazal Wahab Dard, Wagma, Fayaz Ghaisgai, Bakhtiar Khattak and Shakir Zaib, Secretary General ANP, Mian Iftikhar and large number of journalists.

The production house would be run by Bacha Khan Trust and headed by famous Pashtu singer, Gulzar Alam.

Addressing the ceremony, Aimal Wali Khan, who is also Provincial President of ANP said that BKT would always strive for the facilitation of artists and creating new opportunities for them to express their capabilities.

He said that Peshawar would be once again made hub of cultural activities whereas artists would be provided facilitation and help.

He said that doors of 'Angazy Production' are always open for everyone as party is not oblivious of the contribution of artists right from the beginning of Khudai Khidmatgar Tehreek and added that chapter of history would be repeated once again.