Angela Aggeler visits Wazir Khan Mosque

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The head of US Mission in Pakistan, Chargd'affaires a.i. Angela Aggeler here on Thursday visited Wazir Khan Mosque and adjacent restored old houses.

According to Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) sources here, during the visit, Angela Aggeler lauded the efforts of WCLA and US Mission for the restoration of cultural heritage.

She said, "Wazir Khan Mosque and its adjacent chowk is a symbol of Lahore's cultural and religious heritage."She also shed light on the joint efforts of Pakistan and America for restoration and conservation of cultural heritage and historical places.

It is pertinent to mention here that restoration efforts for Wazir Khan Mosque and adjacent historic houses were made by WCLA in collaboration with Agha Khan Cultural Service-Pakistan/Agha Khan Trust for Culture.