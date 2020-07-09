UrduPoint.com
Anger Of Filing Case : Outlaws Allegedly Kill Grower

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 03:12 PM

Anger of filing case : outlaws allegedly kill grower

Outlaws abducted a grower and allegedly tortured him to death after cattle pen blazing case filed by grower

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Outlaws abducted a grower and allegedly tortured him to death after cattle pen blazing case filed by grower.

According to the details, the outlaw named Rafiq Ahmed alias Veta had allegedly set the cattle pen of grower Haji Allah Buksh ablaze a few days ago in Shehr Sultan area tehsil Alipur.

The grower lodged case against the accused which angered them.

On the incident day, Rafiq Ahmed along with other outlaws abducted Allah Buksh when he was going somewhere riding on motorcycle and brutally tortured on him.

Sheher Sultan police reached on the spot and shifted the injured to hospital where he was in critical condition.

Police registered the case against the accused and started interrogation of the incident.

