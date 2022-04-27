Angola earns 10 bln USD in crude oil export in Q1 2022

LUANDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) --:Angola exported more than 98.3 million barrels of crude oil in the first quarter of 2022, bringing in a gross revenue of over 10 billion U.S. Dollars, the Angolan Ministry of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas announced Tuesday.

According to official data, the average price of crude oil stood at 103 dollars, an increase of 67 percent over the same period last year, while the export volume fell 0.21 percent year-on-year.

The ministry said China was the main destination of Angola's oil exports, followed by India and France.

South Africa, Portugal, the United States, Canada, Italy, Britain and Thailand also imported oil from the southern African nation, it added.