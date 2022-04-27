UrduPoint.com

Angola Earns 10 Bln USD In Crude Oil Export In Q1 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Angola earns 10 bln USD in crude oil export in Q1 2022

LUANDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) --:Angola exported more than 98.3 million barrels of crude oil in the first quarter of 2022, bringing in a gross revenue of over 10 billion U.S. Dollars, the Angolan Ministry of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas announced Tuesday.

According to official data, the average price of crude oil stood at 103 dollars, an increase of 67 percent over the same period last year, while the export volume fell 0.21 percent year-on-year.

The ministry said China was the main destination of Angola's oil exports, followed by India and France.

South Africa, Portugal, the United States, Canada, Italy, Britain and Thailand also imported oil from the southern African nation, it added.

Related Topics

India Africa Thailand Exports China Canada France Oil Same Price Italy Portugal United States Angola Gas From Billion Million

Recent Stories

LCCI felicitates FBR new Chairman

LCCI felicitates FBR new Chairman

11 minutes ago
 Russia, US Exchange Yaroshenko for Ex-Marine Reed ..

Russia, US Exchange Yaroshenko for Ex-Marine Reed After Lengthy Negotiations - M ..

2 minutes ago
 SECP for making high value illiquid assets accessi ..

SECP for making high value illiquid assets accessible to smaller investors

2 minutes ago
 GCU achieves its highest international ranking to ..

GCU achieves its highest international ranking to date

2 minutes ago
 Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

2 minutes ago
 Sana Ullah leaves for Karachi

Sana Ullah leaves for Karachi

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.