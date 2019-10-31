UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Angor Adda, Ghulam Khan To Be Constructed Like Torkham Trading Gateway: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 05:24 PM

Angor Adda, Ghulam Khan to be constructed like Torkham trading gateway: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Thursday said the provincial government would construct Angor Adda and Ghulam Khan border points in North Waziristan and Afghanistan alike Torkham

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Thursday said the provincial government would construct Angor Adda and Ghulam Khan border points in North Waziristan and Afghanistan alike Torkham.

Addressing "Khuli Katchery" (open court) during his visit to North Waziristan, he said the government has allocated Rs 83 billion for seven tribal districts to bring development and prosperity there.

He appreciated the tribal people for having positive thinking about development projects, adding that who would resist the development process would be dealt strictly.

The CM said that the government has given pen to tribal children by replacing gun and pistols. Soon the tribal districts would be brought at par with other developed areas of the country, he asserted.

Mehmood Khan said that a handful of people wanted to sabotage peace process in the name of religion with a view to stop government from executing projects of public welfare.

He expressed resolve of the government to ensure complete peace in tribal districts and protect lives and properties of tribal people without letting anyone to create unrest.

He said all the development projects would be implemented in letter and spirit and would change the destiny of tribal districts.

The CM further said Northern districts and Afghan corridor would be connected through Expressway to promote trade activities besides tourism in the areas, adding Shawal area of North Wazrisitan would be made tourism hub.

He said Rs 2.92 billion have been released for land utilization of land for Miran Shah Market while Tal and Mir Ali roads have been included in annual development program.

The CM said that work on feasibility of new dams, new mines and mineral act are underway where local people would be given priority in jobs and lease agreement.

On the occasion the CM announced setting up of Thalassemia centre in North Waziristan and Rs 2 million grant to Miran Shah Press Club.

Related Topics

Afghanistan North Waziristan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Hub Peruvian Nuevo Sol Border Market All From Government Agreement Billion Million Jobs Court

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince review Federal Youth Aut ..

11 minutes ago

"Women should rape men if they want equality", Qam ..

21 minutes ago

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 442 points ..

14 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) confiscates five ..

14 minutes ago

Maulana wants to sideline Kashmir issue through Az ..

10 minutes ago

PTF ropes in Korean coach

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.