Angor Adda, Ghulam Khan to be constructed like Torkham trading gateway: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Thursday said the provincial government would construct Angor Adda and Ghulam Khan border points in North Waziristan and Afghanistan alike Torkham.

Addressing "Khuli Katchery" (open court) during his visit to North Waziristan, he said the government has allocated Rs 83 billion for seven tribal districts to bring development and prosperity there.

He appreciated the tribal people for having positive thinking about development projects, adding that who would resist the development process would be dealt strictly.

The CM said that the government has given pen to tribal children by replacing gun and pistols. Soon the tribal districts would be brought at par with other developed areas of the country, he asserted.

Mehmood Khan said that a handful of people wanted to sabotage peace process in the name of religion with a view to stop government from executing projects of public welfare.

He expressed resolve of the government to ensure complete peace in tribal districts and protect lives and properties of tribal people without letting anyone to create unrest.

He said all the development projects would be implemented in letter and spirit and would change the destiny of tribal districts.

The CM further said Northern districts and Afghan corridor would be connected through Expressway to promote trade activities besides tourism in the areas, adding Shawal area of North Wazrisitan would be made tourism hub.

He said Rs 2.92 billion have been released for land utilization of land for Miran Shah Market while Tal and Mir Ali roads have been included in annual development program.

The CM said that work on feasibility of new dams, new mines and mineral act are underway where local people would be given priority in jobs and lease agreement.

On the occasion the CM announced setting up of Thalassemia centre in North Waziristan and Rs 2 million grant to Miran Shah Press Club.