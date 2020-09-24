UrduPoint.com
Angry Mob Chops-off Arm, Nose Of Fleeing Dacoits After Dacoity Bid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 01:40 PM

Angry mob chops-off arm, nose of fleeing dacoits after dacoity bid

An angry mob chopped off arm and nose of fleeing dacoits who tried to run after attempted dacoity bid in limits of Shehr Sultan police station

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :An angry mob chopped off arm and nose of fleeing dacoits who tried to run after attempted dacoity bid in limits of Shehr Sultan police station.

According to police sources, three unknown armed dacoits went to a shop owned by Muhammad Arshad alias Kali Khan Balouch at Eisan Wali Bridge Colourwali area and tried to loot him. The dacoits injured the shopkeeper when he put resistance and tried to escape from there.

The relatives of the injured shopkeeper chased the fleeing dacoits and caught them. The angry mob snatched the axe from the dacoits and chopped off the arm of one dacoit and nose of another.

The Shehr Sultan police took the injured dacoits into the custody.

According to police spokesperson, District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Iqbal reached on the spot.

Police registered the case against the dacoits on the application of injured shopkeeper.

Rescue 1122 shifted the shopkeeper and injured dacoits to hospital after providing first aid while the condition of injured dacoits said to be critical.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of Muzaffargarh incident and sought report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) DG Khan Faisal Rana.

He ordered to take action against the responsibles according per law.

APP /shn-sak-mjk

