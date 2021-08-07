Angry protestors block KKH in Havelian

Despite the arrest of the alleged accused of desecration of the Holy Quran and registration of FIR against him in the presence of Ulama, the protestors blocked Karakoram Highway (KKH) in Havelian for two hours and attacked the local police station on Saturday

The protestors hurled stone on vehicles and Havelian police station in which many policemen were also injured besides inflicting loss to properties.

According to police sources, the locals while staging a massive protest outside the police station were demanding the police to hand over the accused to them. They also attacked Havelian police station.

The police resorted to baton charge, aerial firing and used tear gas.

Later, the protestors disbursed.