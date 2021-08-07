UrduPoint.com

Angry Protestors Block KKH In Havelian

Sumaira FH 10 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 08:40 PM

Angry protestors block KKH in Havelian

Despite the arrest of the alleged accused of desecration of the Holy Quran and registration of FIR against him in the presence of Ulama, the protestors blocked Karakoram Highway (KKH) in Havelian for two hours and attacked the local police station on Saturday

HAVELIAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Despite the arrest of the alleged accused of desecration of the Holy Quran and registration of FIR against him in the presence of Ulama, the protestors blocked Karakoram Highway (KKH) in Havelian for two hours and attacked the local police station on Saturday.

The protestors hurled stone on vehicles and Havelian police station in which many policemen were also injured besides inflicting loss to properties.

According to police sources, the locals while staging a massive protest outside the police station were demanding the police to hand over the accused to them. They also attacked Havelian police station.

The police resorted to baton charge, aerial firing and used tear gas.

Later, the protestors disbursed.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Protest Police Police Station Vehicles Havelian Gas FIR

Recent Stories

AJK President inaugurates KPL

AJK President inaugurates KPL

9 seconds ago
 Two Algerian soldiers killed in landmine blast

Two Algerian soldiers killed in landmine blast

12 seconds ago
 United States win men's 4x400m relay Olympic title ..

United States win men's 4x400m relay Olympic title

15 seconds ago
 Rescue 1122 cancels Muharram holidays

Rescue 1122 cancels Muharram holidays

8 minutes ago
 Four killed, four injured in Bus-Hiace collision a ..

Four killed, four injured in Bus-Hiace collision at Chak Beli Khan Road

8 minutes ago
 US Sends B-52 Bombers, Gunships to Afghanistan to ..

US Sends B-52 Bombers, Gunships to Afghanistan to Curb Taliban Seizing Cities - ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.