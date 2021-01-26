Ani-Terrorism Financing Unit confiscates Rs 10.24 bn, registers 144 cases, arrest 90 : Apex Committee told

The Anti-Terrorism Financing Unit (ATFU), dedicated for Counter-Terrorism Force has confiscated Rs 10.249 billion from 2015 to 2020 and registered 144 cases while arrested 90 accused, of them 19 have been convicted and 37 were acquitted as well as 10 appeals were pending

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ):The Anti-Terrorism Financing Unit (ATFU), dedicated for Counter-Terrorism Force has confiscated Rs 10.249 billion from 2015 to 2020 and registered 144 cases while arrested 90 accused, of them 19 have been convicted and 37 were acquitted as well as 10 appeals were pending.

This was told to the participants of 25th APEX Committee meeting presided over by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, here at CM House on Monday, said a statement.

It was pointed out that under Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 61 cases of 42 accused were sent to the military courts, of them 30 have been awarded death sentence, seven referred back to ATC.

The military courts has disposed of 34 cases, awarded two accused life imprisonment and acquitted two. At present 16 cases/appeals were pending in high court and the Supreme Court.

The meeting was informed that as on November 30, 2020, some 1,899 cases were pending in Special trial Courts (ATC).

Till December 2020 over 240 cases have been instituted, of them 125 have been disposed of by convicting 24 persons and acquitted 98.

At this, the chief minister said that the conviction rate stood at 19.02 percent and acquittal rate at 78 percent. The meeting was told that 1867 cases were pending in the ATC.

The meeting urged law department to request the ATCs to speed up the trial and also urged prosecution department to further strengthen prosecution.

The meeting was attended by Minister Information Nasir Shah, Advisor law Murtaza Wahab, Corps Commander Karachi, Chief secretary, IG Sindh, DG Rangers, ACS Home, PSC, Commissioner Karachi, Adl IG Karachi, Prosecutor General, Secretary excise, provincial heads of intelligence agencies and other concerned.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the APEX was created in 2015 just after the tragic incident of Army Public School tragedy. "Our law enforcement agencies with the political will of the government has worked hard, rendered sacrifices in the line of their duties, and with coordinated and focused efforts restored law and order in the province, particularly in Karachi," he said and added the threat was there, therefore we should keep reviewing threat assessment on this forum.

Representatives of different agencies, briefing the meeting said that the terrorist groups were using social media to organize their groups and try to collect donations but the concerned agencies monitor them and take actions accordingly.

It was pointed out that law on Ballistic Signature has been enacted under title Sindh (Amendment) Act-2016.

The home department has revalidated/computerized 387,031 army license, including 26,288 recently.

The meeting was informed that during 2020, 145 cases of violation of Sound System/loud speaker and eight of hate speech were registered.

In the light of APEX Committee decisions a record legislation has been enacted. It includes Sindh Charities (Registration & Regulation) Act 2019.

The provincial cabinet has also approved/considered Sindh Waqf Properties Act 2020, Sindh Trusts Act 2020, Sindh Cooperative Societies Act 2020, Sindh Seized & Freezed Facilities (Hospitals & Dispensaries) Act 2019 and Sindh Seized & Freezed Facilities (Schools & Madaris) Act 2019.

It was disclosed that the provincial government has taken over 59 facilities, including schools, madaris and health during 2020-21.

The provincial government has allocated Rs1.18 billion to operate them. The government has de-registered 20,051 NGOs and now only 5,148 NGOS stand active.

The audit of 660 NGOs has been conducted, of them 25 have been recommended for Tier-II audit by CTD.

The APEX Committee was told that 78 organizations have been placed in Schedule-I, four in Schedule-II, 440 persons have been included in Schedule-4 and the CTD has started re-verification of 4rth Scheduler's credentials.

The meeting was told that recently, threats have been received regarding Quaid Mausoleum, FJ House & Wazir Mansion. Security audit of all locations was done and voids in existing security mechanism were identified, thus there the meeting decided to enhance the security arrangements of these building on permanent basis.

It was observed that National Immunization Drive (NID) refusal cases were on rise in Sindh and Karachi. During last NID (Nov-Dec 20), 154,142 cases were reported in Sindh.

Host of factors, including negative social media campaign, lack of awareness and societal pressure are contributing towards this upward trend.

Therefore, it was decided that the religious scholars be encouraged to play proactive positive role to address this issue.

The meeting was told that Anti-encroachment drive was peacefully being conducted in surroundings of Mehmoodabad Nullah because of very positive public engagement by the Sindh Government.

The operation would be move towards Gujjar and Orangi Nullah, therefore the same approach may be adopted to engage the affected people.

The meeting was told that the Sindh Safe Cities Authority (SSCA) has been notified and Adl IGP Imran Yakoob has been posted as its Director General.

The provincial government has signed a MoU with NRTC on Dec 11, 2020. The Safe City Project Scheme/PC-1 has been approved and required funding would be released.

The pace of installation of 10,000 Cameras would be expedited and inputs of NRTC be sought on feasibility study and PC-I prepared by consultant.

The Apex Committee urged the law department to seeking concurrence of Sindh High Court for appointment of exclusive Session Judges / Addl. Session Judges for trial of street crimes.

The meeting was told that Addl. IGP Karachi has launched a campaign against mobile theft from Oct 2020 to December 2020.

During campaign Karachi Police arrested 350 accused involved in mobile theft/snatching and recovered 352 stolen / snatched mobile phones.

All mobile phone venders have been instructed through Karachi Electronics Dealers Association and other Mobile Phone Associations, not to purchase any mobile without obtaining Identity of seller and keep all record of sale & purchase.

The matter of leakage of poisonous gas was discussed and it was directed to take up the matter with the concerned authorities to resolve the issue.

The Sindh Police chief told the meeting that he coordinated with the IGPs of both Provinces, Punjab-Balochistan, for subbing smuggling of weapons and harboring of terrorists and for resolution of other issues related to Tri-Border.

The meeting was told that specific directions have been issued to Operational Commanders of Tri-Border area that is DIGP Sukkur and SSPs Larkana, Kashmore, Ghotki, Jacobabad and Kamber, to make coordination with tri-borders stakeholders / counterparts of other provinces in order to effectively streamline necessary legal action against criminals and anti-state elements to control movement of weapon/narcotics and inter-provincial smugglers/criminals across provincial borders.

The IGP said that the concerned Officers are in coordination with relevant stakeholders and in wake of coronavirus pandemic meetings were held through video link. Necessary sharing of information and coordination was being done regularly.