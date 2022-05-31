Anila Ali thanks Imran Khan for allowing Pakistani Jew to travel to Israel

(@Abdulla99267510)

The American-Pakistan woman has shared this development on her Twitter account.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 31st, 2022) Anila Ali, an American based Pakistani woman, has thanked PTI Imran Khan for allowing Pakistani Jew to travel to Jerusulem.

She has claimed that the former PTI government also allows Yahoodis to write Judaism on the Pakistani passport.

"#PTI government of @ImranKhanPTI did an amazing thing: allowed a Pakistani Jew to travel to Jerusalem.Not only that, they allowed Yahoodis to wrote Judaism on the Pakistani passport. That’s a first in the history of #Pakistan. Kudos to PTI for it.

@GeoTVofficial @ARYNEWSOFFICIAL https://t.co/MD3aiILpCW,"

It may be mentioned here that Pakistanis cannot travel to Israel and it is ckearly mentioned on the Pakistani passport that it is valid for every country except Israel.

Earlier, a Pakistani delegation called on Israeli President and held meeting with him. The Israeli President also talked about Pakistani delegation and termed it a " big change".

PML- N leader Ahsan Iqbal last week made it clear that Pakistan would never accept Israel.