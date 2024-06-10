Animal brokers looted

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Swindlers looted father and son, the animal brokers, after making them unconscious in basti malook area, rescuar said.

The aid workers spotted the two people being unconscious at matywali pul.

They were identified as Mukhtar and his son, Gulam server, resident of chah ulsi wala, chuk shumali.

Previously, both were said to be going back to the home after selling cattles in the market. At the moment, a bike rider founded them on foot offered to provide them lift which they accepted to reach their destination the earliest.

During travelling, the unidentified bike rider offered them traditional indigenous almond drink but secretly mixed with sedative ingredient which caused them falling unconscious.

The swindler snatched the money worth Rs.14,0000 from pockets of the duo and escaped the scene.

Rescuers approached them upon phone call and offered physical aid. Later, the victims were shifted to Nishtar Hospital for complete treatment, it was said.