Animal Dealers Deprived Of Rs 10 Mln

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 03:20 PM

Animal dealers deprived of Rs 10 mln

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) ::Robbers looted Rs 10 million from an animal dealer and injured him for putting up resistance at cattle market at Sammundri road on Saturday late night.

Police said on Sunday that 8 bandits stormed into the office of animal dealer Abdul Ghaffar alias Pappu in Cattle Market Niamoana Sammundri and made all dealers present in the office hostage at gunpoint.

The robbers looted Rs 10 million from a box placed in the office and also snatched cash from a dealer Hafeezur Rehman. They also shot at and injured him for putting up resistance and fled the scene with booty.

The injured was rushed to hospital.

Further investigation were underway.

