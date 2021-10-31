PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :An animal lover in United Kingdom has initiated fund raising campaign for `Lucky Animal Protection Shelter', the only sanctuary for maltreated, beaten, injured and starving stray dogs of Peshawar.

Having roots in Peshawar, Reema Hannan, an expatriate Pakistani young girl, recently participated in a marathon at Manchester (UK) to raise funds for Lucky Animal Protection Shelter of Peshawar, informs Zeba Masood, founder of the sanctuary.

"Reema competed in 26.2 mile marathon while wearing the shirt bearing tag of LAPS (Lucky Animal Protection Shelter)," informs Zeba Masood who is also a Pakistan origin US national.

Reema had visited LAPS along with her mother last year and witnessed the care and treatment we are providing to animals, mostly stray dogs.

She recently contacted me and informed about her intention of raising funds for LAPS by participating in a marathon at Manchester.

After getting my consent, Reema not only participated in race but also approached her friends and acquaintances to apprise them about animal shelter home in Peshawar and collected donations, Zeba informed APP.

It is encouraging to see that youngsters have feeling of love and affection for stray animals who are in dire need of care for getting proper food besides medical treatment, Zeba remarked.

She said LAPS was established in 2017 and was providing shelter to around 172 dogs some of which arrived in a very bad conditions due to critical wounds and illnesses, but now are doing well at the shelter.

We have stopped receiving healthy dogs at the shelter home, but did not refuse injured or ill animals who are provided proper treatment, food and shelter.

She said"People did not adopt dogs that is why burden on shelter home is increasing as people keep on bringing their ailing pet animals here.

" Zeba informed that recently a person brought a Labrador dog to the shelter in a critically injured condition.

The owner of the dog told her that he was so frustrated due to injury of the dog that he was planning to shoot the animal.

Zeba said the dog was admitted at the shelter home and was now living in good condition after getting treatment.

"It makes me sick and breaks my heart to see all these stray dogs, cats, puppies and kittens on road in pathetic conditions," said Zeba.

I wanted to do something for these animals who are in need of attention and help from human beings, she continued.

Zeba also apprised APP that all the dogs at the shelter home were vaccinated and neutered to make them harmless.

The aim of shelter home was also to fight against rabies which was affecting large population because of dog bite.

Zeba said better solution to rabies is to neutralize dogs, because killing was not a proper solution in light of religion obligations and morality as well.

About the expenses of shelter home, she said major chuck was spent on feeding of these more than 172 dogs on daily basis and for this purpose, she also received funds locally and also from animals lovers from abroad.

She also appreciated arrival of young volunteers to the animal shelter home who visit for giving time to dogs and some time bring some gifts for them.

Zeba said dogs need affection and she alone cannot give full time and attention to each animal, so with the help of volunteers these animals get affection and care.

In order to get other peoples involved in this cause and for raising funds online, Zeba said she has developed accounts on social media.

Pictures and videos were uploaded for information of people as how dogs were being protected and cared at the sanctuary, she added.