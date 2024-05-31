Open Menu

Animal Markets To Be Set Up In Punjab From June 6

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2024 | 08:16 PM

Animal markets to be set up in Punjab from June 6

The Punjab Local Government Department has given a deadline of June 6 to the commissioners and deputy commissioners for establishment of cattle markets in all districts of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The Punjab Local Government Department has given a deadline of June 6 to the commissioners and deputy commissioners for establishment of cattle markets in all districts of the province.

According to the local government official sources, it has been decided that the government will not collect fees from traders on sacrificial animals. Meanwhile, Section 144 will also be enforced to take action against illegal markets.

According to sources, one permanent and eight temporary animal markets will be established in the provincial metropolis. Furthermore, medical camps would also be set up for lumpy skin vaccine and Congo virus spray, they said.

“Holidays of officers and staff have been stopped to ensure cleanliness,” the local government department official said.

Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafique said on Friday that illegal markets would not be allowed.

The Local Government Department officials informed APP that in this connection, instructions had been given to all deputy commissioners for the animal market quotas, electricity, water, parking, and other best possible facilities for the visitors and customers.

Related Topics

Electricity Punjab Water Congo June Market All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Iran ex-speaker Larijani launches presidential bid

Iran ex-speaker Larijani launches presidential bid

7 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs 10.47 tri ..

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs 10.47 trillion into market

14 minutes ago
 UAJK demands increase in HEC budget

UAJK demands increase in HEC budget

9 minutes ago
 IG chairs promotion board meeting

IG chairs promotion board meeting

9 minutes ago
 Amir Muqam assures provision of funds to AJK for t ..

Amir Muqam assures provision of funds to AJK for timely completion of developmen ..

9 minutes ago
 Iran's consul general visits Central Police Office

Iran's consul general visits Central Police Office

9 minutes ago
Pfizer drug extends life for people with rare form ..

Pfizer drug extends life for people with rare form of lung cancer

9 minutes ago
 Inayat Hussain Bhatti's death anniversary observed

Inayat Hussain Bhatti's death anniversary observed

7 minutes ago
 Harmful effects of smoking highlighted

Harmful effects of smoking highlighted

7 minutes ago
 Trump to address media after felony conviction

Trump to address media after felony conviction

7 minutes ago
 Health minister emphasises importance of patient c ..

Health minister emphasises importance of patient care in govt hospitals

7 minutes ago
 19,709 electricity thieves arrested so far

19,709 electricity thieves arrested so far

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan