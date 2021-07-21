UrduPoint.com
Animal Sacrificing To Continue For Next Two Days On Eid Ul Adha

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 08:10 PM

Animal sacrificing to continue for next two days on Eid ul Adha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, Eid-ul-Adha celebrated with religious devotion and fervor Wednesday in the city of Peshawar with strict compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) of coronavirus.

Main Eid congregation was held at Markazi Eid Gah at 07:15 while other congregations were held at Masjid Mohabat Khan, Bagh-e-Naran Haytabad, Qasim Ali Khan, Sunehri Masjid, Faizane Madina Gulberg, and Makki Masjid Gorgathtree.

Ulemas offered special prayers for well being of Muslim Ummah and the prosperity, progress, safety of the country.

After the Eid prayer people started sacrificing animals to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim (A.

S) while many traders are still waiting for buyers for their animals. The animal sacrifice would be continued for the next two days.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on the directives of Chief Minister launched a cleanliness drive for timely dumping waste of sacrificial animals while Capital police had made special security arrangements for the gathering and more than 4,000 police personnel were deployed on security.

People were spending most of their time at home adhering to coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

However, family members were celebrating Eid ul Adha from which the boys were enjoying bar-b-ques while girls were having fun with makeup, ornaments, children and families.

