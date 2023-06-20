UrduPoint.com

Animal Sale Points, Cattle Markets Operational In Bahawalpur District

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2023 | 07:47 PM

Animal sale points, cattle markets operational in Bahawalpur district

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, sale points have been set up for the animals on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ):On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, sale points have been set up for the animals on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Sale points are established at Shashmahi Nahar Yazman Road in Bahawalpur City and Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital on Jhangiwala Road, KLP Road near Rehbar Petroleum Service in Ahmedpur East, Rescue 1122 office Hasilpur near Bahawalpur Road New Bus Stand and Khairpur Tamewali near General Bus Stand.

Cattle Markets established by Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development Company in Uch Sharif near Shell Petrol Pump, at 68-F Link Road Opposite Tehsil Court Hasilpur, at Khanqah Sharif Bypass, at Chak 24 in Khairpur Tamiwali and 51 Chak in Yazman opposite Darbar Khwaja Ghulam Rasool will also remain functional during these days.

