UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Animal Slaughtering Continues On Third Day Of Eid-ul-Azha

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 10:20 AM

Animal slaughtering continues on third day of Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The faithful have continued to slaughter their animals on Eid-ul-Azha's third day (Monday) in the remembrance of great divine sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim's (A.S) and Hazrat Ismael (A.S).

The First and second day of Eid was celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country amid arranging parties with mouthwatering meat dishes.

While most people shared the meat of the sacrificed animal with family and friends, many are distributing mostly part of meat among the poor and the needy, a private tv channel reported.

Families and youngsters are arranging special barbecue parties on rooftops and green lawns at home amid coronavirus.

Government had announced three days' holidays for eid celebrations starting from Friday.

Attendance in offices remained quite low keeping in mind that it is the first working day after holidays (Monday) which reveal the fact that Eid-ul Azha is yet not over.

Meanwhile, health experts have asked citizens not to eat too much meat at a time as it can be harmful for their health, especially during current season.

Related Topics

Poor EID Holidays Family TV From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 3 August 2020

11 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

SEHA announces walk-in registration for COVID-19 s ..

11 hours ago

UAE continuing to impress world by hosting major s ..

11 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister excha ..

11 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Al-Jubeir exchange Eid al-Adha ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.