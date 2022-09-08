UrduPoint.com

Animal Vaccination Campaign Continue In Flood Affected Districts

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2022 | 03:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Animal vaccination campaign was in full swing by the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), in flood affected areas to save livestock from contagious diseases.

According to Spokesperson, SRSO, Jamil Ahmed on Thursday, total 57,225 animals have been vaccinated in 14 flood affected districts of Sindh.

He said that the livestock which survived flood and rain was prone to catching various viral diseases, veterinary specialists and Community Livestock extension workers trained by SRSO were being vaccinated the livestock of rain and flood-affected Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Giving further detail, in this connection, he said in Ghotki district 3573, Sukkur, 5065, Khairpur 5108, Mirpurkhas 2392, Sanghaar 4478, Thatta 3323, Umerkot 12482, Badin 6493, Larkana 3768, Qambar-Shahdadkot 3755, Kashmore-Kandhkot 1756, Shikarpur 1892, Jaccobabad 2663 and Noshehroferoze 477 animals have been vaccinated.

