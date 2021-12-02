Animal vaccination campaign underway in Jalal Pur Peerwala.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Animal and birds vaccination drive underway in Jalal Pur Peerwala to prevent animals and birds from weather effects.

According to livestock spokesman on Wednesday Deputy Director Livestock Dr. Jamshed Akhter verified the ongoing vaccination campaign of animals and birds in different areas of tehsil jala purr peer wala .

Spokesman said that 25 teams of livestock across the tehsil were assigned to vaccinate 100% birds and animals to prevent them from harmful effects of winter .

He said that livestock teams would go from village to village and door to door of the villagers to vaccinate the cattle.

People should cooperate with vaccination teams as vaccination is too much necessary for the survival of their cattle.

Deputy Director livestock called on the cattle breeders and warned them to take precautionary measures to protect animals and birds from seasonal diseases spokesman added.

He said that responsible teams of livestock department were going door to door with great dedication and patriotism to vaccinate animals and birds absolutely free of cost.

Deputy Director said that animals were the backbone of country's economy and PTI government was taking much focus on the promotion of livestock.

He concluded that PTI government is taking steps to uplift the economy by encouraging livestock sector.