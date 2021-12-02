UrduPoint.com

Animal Vaccination Campaign Underway In Jalal Pur Peerwala.

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:20 AM

Animal vaccination campaign underway in Jalal Pur Peerwala.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Animal and birds vaccination drive underway in Jalal Pur Peerwala to prevent animals and birds from weather effects.

According to livestock spokesman on Wednesday Deputy Director Livestock Dr. Jamshed Akhter verified the ongoing vaccination campaign of animals and birds in different areas of tehsil jala purr peer wala .

Spokesman said that 25 teams of livestock across the tehsil were assigned to vaccinate 100% birds and animals to prevent them from harmful effects of winter .

He said that livestock teams would go from village to village and door to door of the villagers to vaccinate the cattle.

People should cooperate with vaccination teams as vaccination is too much necessary for the survival of their cattle.

Deputy Director livestock called on the cattle breeders and warned them to take precautionary measures to protect animals and birds from seasonal diseases spokesman added.

He said that responsible teams of livestock department were going door to door with great dedication and patriotism to vaccinate animals and birds absolutely free of cost.

Deputy Director said that animals were the backbone of country's economy and PTI government was taking much focus on the promotion of livestock.

He concluded that PTI government is taking steps to uplift the economy by encouraging livestock sector.

Related Topics

Weather Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Jamshed From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

3 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

3 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

3 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

3 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.