Animal waste used in cooking oil making seized

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Bahawalpur has confiscated fats and animal offal used in making cooking oil.

Official sources in the Punjab Food Authority Bahawalpur said that they received information that a man along with his employees was involved in making cooking oil from fats of unidentified animals and animal offal in a house adjacent to a local bazaar.

“A team of the Punjab Food Authority raided the den where it confiscated over 500 kilograms fats of unidentified animals and animal offal,” they said, adding that the seized fats and offal were being used in making cooking oil which was supplied to restaurants, food shops and roadside BBQ stalls.

The seized fats and animal offal was disposed off. On the recommendations of the PFA, the local police have registered an FIR against the suspect. The accused has been arrested and a probe is ongoing.