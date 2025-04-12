Open Menu

Animal Waste Used In Cooking Oil Making Seized

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Animal waste used in cooking oil making seized

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Bahawalpur has confiscated fats and animal offal used in making cooking oil.

Official sources in the Punjab Food Authority Bahawalpur said that they received information that a man along with his employees was involved in making cooking oil from fats of unidentified animals and animal offal in a house adjacent to a local bazaar.

“A team of the Punjab Food Authority raided the den where it confiscated over 500 kilograms fats of unidentified animals and animal offal,” they said, adding that the seized fats and offal were being used in making cooking oil which was supplied to restaurants, food shops and roadside BBQ stalls.

The seized fats and animal offal was disposed off. On the recommendations of the PFA, the local police have registered an FIR against the suspect. The accused has been arrested and a probe is ongoing.

Recent Stories

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

3 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S ..

Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks

3 hours ago
 Israeli army continues military operations in Tulk ..

Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps

4 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of ..

GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate ..

Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..

4 hours ago
 21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

5 hours ago
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by fou ..

PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformat ..

Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation

6 hours ago
 Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to st ..

Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds

6 hours ago
 Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

6 hours ago
 UAE President receives US Congress delegation

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

7 hours ago
 Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegatio ..

Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan