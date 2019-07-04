UrduPoint.com
Animals At Marghzaar Zoo Awaits Protective Measures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 04:42 PM

Animals at Marghzaar Zoo awaits protective measures

Apathy of the Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI), administration of the Marghzar zoo had not adopted proper measures for the protection of animals in summer which speaks volume of negligence of the Corporation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Apathy of the Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI), administration of the Marghzar zoo had not adopted proper measures for the protection of animals in summer which speaks volume of negligence of the Corporation.

Islamabad Zoo was established in 1978 near Daman-e-Koh for the refuge of wildlife existing at Margalla Hills. But, with its popularity Capital Development Authority (CDA) extended its scope and brought more animals.

Marghzaar Zoo, the only zoo of the Federal capital, is giving a deserted look with empty cages of animals and lack of basic facilities speaking volumes about apathy of Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad and Capital Development Authority.

People from across the country, who visit Islamabad to enjoy its natural beauty and clean environment, are disappointed due to the pathetic condition of Marghzaar Zoo, which is ideally located at the foot of Margalla Hills.

Several animals, including bears, zebras, ostriches and many others, which were once main attraction at the zoo, died in the last couple of years due to non-provision of proper environment, lack of facilities and negligence of the staff.

CDA official while talking to APP, said the zoo staffers were not properly taking care of the animals. Moreover, there is also lack of treatment facilities for animals in the zoo, he added.

Referring to miserable living conditions for the troubled animals, he questioned delay in construction of more enclosures to ensure friendly habitat for the animals, containing shelters or huts to save them from harsh weather conditions, inappropriate food sans fixed time table and other facilities pertaining to their care.

When contacted Director Zoo for comments, he was not available on call.

