UrduPoint.com

Animals Australia Sends Representative For Help Of Damaged Shelter Home Of 250 Stray Dogs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Animals Australia sends representative for help of damaged shelter home of 250 stray dogs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Animals Australia, an Australian animal protection organization working to inspire kindness to animals, sent its representative for help of a shelter home of around 250 stray dogs in Charsadda district that was badly damaged by disastrous floods.

"Fazalullah, a Pakistan origin employee of Animals Australia, arrived from Melbourne to Pakistan and visited Lucky Animal Protection Shelter to express sympathies of his organization with the owner over losses and also to make an assessment of damage caused by deluge to the den of canines," informs Zeba Masood, founder of the shelter home.

On August 29, 2022 when people in Peshawar and Charsadda were in grip of fear of facing sever floods that was on way to down country with ferocious speed after wreaking horrifying destruction in mountainous region of Swat, Zeba and her husband, Javed put their own lives in danger for saving innocent soles and succeeded in evacuation of majority of the dogs to safer place.

The rescue operation continued for a couple of days by using boats and more than 90 percent dogs were recovered and shifted to other areas.

Around 12 to 14 dogs are missing which may have died due to drowning in flood water accumulated in the whole area near the embankment of Swat river at Sardaryab or run away, Zeba informed.

The representative of Animals Australia visited Shelter Home and inspected different sections of the facility to see by his own damage and destruction caused by floods, Zeba added.

Zeba said it is encouraging to see that international organizations are showing concern for safety of dogs due to calamity.

She said in reporting of floods damages, figures of killed livestock is given, but there is no mention of damage caused to other animals, both pet and stray, including dogs and cats.

Talking to APP, Animals Australia representative, Fazalullah said his organization extends support especially in disaster or an emergency grant programme to assist those helping animals.

We received reports about damage to Lucky Animal Protection Shelter due to flood fully submerging it in four to five feet water.

Our visit was also aimed at boosting the moral of owners and supporters of dogs shelter home because after such kind of destruction, people give up their efforts.

On reaching here and inspecting the site, I realized that the shelter home is badly damaged and deserve help and support which we will be provided to them, he shared.

Fazalullah said it was very encouraging to see that people were showing concerns for betterment of animals especially stray dogs which were mostly neglected.

"Animals Australia's organizational vision is "a world where kindness, compassion and respect extend to all living beings," he remarked.

Fazalullah informed that he would also visit such a facility in Hyderabad district of Sindh province which was working for the protection of animals and is damaged due to flood.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Peshawar World Australia Flood Water Swat Visit Died Melbourne Hyderabad Charsadda SITE May August Moral All From Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan, England to play first T20I match today

Pakistan, England to play first T20I match today

54 minutes ago
 Maryam Nafees praises pacer Mohammad Hasnain

Maryam Nafees praises pacer Mohammad Hasnain

1 hour ago
 Peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan priority for Paki ..

Peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan priority for Pakistan: FM

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, China reaffirm their commitment to furth ..

Pakistan, China reaffirm their commitment to further deepen strategic cooperatio ..

4 hours ago
 PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA sessi ..

PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA session

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.