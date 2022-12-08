Animals' balanced diet vital to get good production: secretary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Livestock Secretary Muhammad Malik Bhulla has said that balanced diet of animals is essential to obtain good amount of production from them.

He was presiding over a departmental meeting here on Thursday.

He said a project had been launched to provide subsidy on silage machine to ensure availability of fodder throughout the year. Subsidy of Rs 300,000 was being given on each machine, he added.

He directed the relevant officer to complete the project at the earliest.

Malik Bhulla further directed the officers to resolve other pending matters. Planning Additional Secretary and director generals attended the meeting.