Animals Brokers Looted On Pretext
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2024 | 04:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Swindlers looted father and son, the animal brokers, after holding them unconscious in basti malook area. The rescuar said they spotted two people lying unconscious on roadside at matywali pul. They were identified as Mukhtar and son, Gulam Sarwar, resident of chah ulsi wala, chuk shumali.
The duo were said to be going back home after selling cattles in the market.
At the moment, a bike rider finding them onfoot, offered lift which they accepted to reach their destination earlier.
During stopover on the journey, the bike rider offered them traditional indigenous almond drink. The host mixed the drink secretly mixed with sedative ingredient that caused the duo fell unconscious.
In the meantime, the swindler snatched money worth Rs. 14,0000 from pockets of the both father and son and ran away.
Rescuers shifted the victims to Nishtar Hospital after giving them physical aid.
Recent Stories
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four-day green expo 2024 to create environmental awareness concludes at SBBWU2 seconds ago
-
Citizens hail Federal Budget 2024-25 for people-friendly measures, economic stability5 seconds ago
-
2nd Art & Design Degree show inaugurated9 seconds ago
-
Baby girl drowns in water tub14 seconds ago
-
Traders, citizens welcome federal budget 2024-2523 seconds ago
-
Legendary singer Mehdi Hassan remembered10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army, Rescue 1122 extinguish forest fires in Murree10 minutes ago
-
Digital advertising prioritizes preservation of Islamabad's natural beauty: Randhawa10 minutes ago
-
20 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted10 minutes ago
-
APHC condemns ongoing killings, arrests in IIOJK; calls for International intervention10 minutes ago
-
BISP payments continue smoothly in Sargodha10 minutes ago
-
Youth create awareness about climate change through creative work.10 minutes ago