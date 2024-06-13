Animals brokers looted on pretext

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Swindlers looted father and son, the animal brokers, after holding them unconscious in basti malook area. The rescuar said they spotted two people lying unconscious on roadside at matywali pul. They were identified as Mukhtar and son, Gulam Sarwar, resident of chah ulsi wala, chuk shumali.

The duo were said to be going back home after selling cattles in the market.

At the moment, a bike rider finding them onfoot, offered lift which they accepted to reach their destination earlier.

During stopover on the journey, the bike rider offered them traditional indigenous almond drink. The host mixed the drink secretly mixed with sedative ingredient that caused the duo fell unconscious.

In the meantime, the swindler snatched money worth Rs. 14,0000 from pockets of the both father and son and ran away.

Rescuers shifted the victims to Nishtar Hospital after giving them physical aid.