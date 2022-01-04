Animals, motorcycles and vans burnt in two fire incidents

Six goats, eight motorcycles and two vans were burnt in two separate fire incidents in and around Faisalabad city during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Six goats, eight motorcycles and two vans were burnt in two separate fire incidents in and around Faisalabad city during the past 12 hours.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that fire erupted in the Havaili of Rana Akbar situated in Canal Garden Buchiana due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed entire surroundings and burnt to death six goats worth Rs.250,000.

Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.

The Rescue 1122 team also rescued more than a dozen animals worth Rs.800,000 and shifted them to safe place.

Similarly, 8 motorcycles and 2 vans were also burnt in a fire incident occurred due to gas cylinder blast in a shop in Mithaiwala Chowk Waris pura Batala Colony.

As many as 7 teams of Rescue 1122 took part in the rescue operation and extinguished the fire after hectic efforts of 2 hours. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident, police spokesman added.