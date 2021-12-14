UrduPoint.com

Animals Thieves Gang Busted In Khanewal

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 02:19 PM

Animals thieves gang busted in khanewal

Motorway police busted a gang involved in animal theft with recovering seven animals from their possession

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Motorway police busted a gang involved in animal theft with recovering seven animals from their possession.

According to Motorway police Tariq Chaudhary, the accused namely Aslam, Anwar and Muzzamil were fleeing with animals stolen from local suburb.

Motorway police arrested the accused and handed over them along with animals to Mian Chanu police station. Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

