Animals Vaccination Process Continues In Sargodha
Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2025 | 04:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The district administration on Wednesday launched comprehensive measures
to safeguard sacrificial animals from livestock-related diseases.
A key component of this initiative is vaccination campaign being carried out by specialized teams from
the livestock department. The teams are actively vaccinating sacrificial animals across the district
to prevent diseases.
According to officials, the vaccination drive is being carried out in both urban and rural areas
with a focus on early identification and control of infected livestock.
Additional Director Livestock Tanveer kalyar emphasized the importance of public cooperation
in making the campaign successful.
Special surveillance measures have been implemented at entry and exit points of the district
to monitor the movement of animals.
Recent Stories
SEWA implements over 19 energy transmission projects in 2024
Dubai Derma concludes with deals exceeding AED2.5 billion
Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week fosters excellence, strategic partnerships
Muslim Council of Elders participates in Global Justice, Love, and Peace Summit ..
Emirati team wins 2nd place in global competition in China
GPSSA attends seminar on innovative social security reforms in Oman
China always supports Pakistan during every critical time: PM Shehbaz
E& UAE revolutionises telecom tower inspections with AI-powered drones
Korea's exports to Middle East rise 3.5% in Q1
Why Virat Kohli, Guari Khan and Malaiak Arora drink ‘Black Water?
Robber who raped a woman in front of her husband during robbery killed in Faisal ..
UAE Airline Granted Permission to Increase Flights to Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CTD arrests SRA terror suspect4 minutes ago
-
Animals vaccination process continues in Sargodha4 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects five more meters4 minutes ago
-
Punjab Culture Day to be celebrated at Alhamra from 18th4 minutes ago
-
NDMA warns of intense heatwaves, wildfires, cyclones in summer forecast4 minutes ago
-
SEPCO declared emergency for recovery & electricity thefts till June14 minutes ago
-
Five held with 5.5kg hashish14 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt distributes financial assistance among Christians24 minutes ago
-
Herbs' removal must to boost bitter gourd yield24 minutes ago
-
RD Ombudsman Tharparkar holds open court to address public grievances24 minutes ago
-
Easter to be celebrated in Bahawalpur on April 2024 minutes ago
-
JI meeting held to observe "International Day of Solidarity with the Oppressed Palestinians"24 minutes ago