Animals vaccination process continues in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The district administration on Wednesday launched comprehensive measures

to safeguard sacrificial animals from livestock-related diseases.

A key component of this initiative is vaccination campaign being carried out by specialized teams from

the livestock department. The teams are actively vaccinating sacrificial animals across the district

to prevent diseases.

According to officials, the vaccination drive is being carried out in both urban and rural areas

with a focus on early identification and control of infected livestock.

Additional Director Livestock Tanveer kalyar emphasized the importance of public cooperation

in making the campaign successful.

Special surveillance measures have been implemented at entry and exit points of the district

to monitor the movement of animals.