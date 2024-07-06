Animated Cartoon Film Screened For Police Employees' Children
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2024 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) An animated cartoon film was screened for children of police employees at school of Central Police Office.
Screening of 'The Stolen Princess' was attended by a large number of children. IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met children, inquired about their educational and extracurricular activities, and expressed great affection for them.
Children also showcased their talents and creative abilities in an interesting manner. They also toured various floors of the Central Police Office and were treated with food and drinks.
Parents, who serve in various police department sections, thanked the IGP for providing a positive recreational opportunity to their children.
The IGP said that Punjab Police were a family, and the purpose of the film screening was to provide entertainment and educational opportunities for the children. He said that significant steps were being taken for higher education and health welfare of police employees' children. DIG Operations Lahore Muhammad Faisal Kamran and other officers were also present.
Recent Stories
Letter sent to President, PM to provide facilities to Imran Khan in jail
NDMA warns of floods, landsliding due to heavy falls
Starmer unveils diverse cabinet after Labour Victory
Awaam Pakistan Party properly launched
Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Central Asian countries
Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours
Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan
PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket
Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024
Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Unlocking KP’s forests carbon stocks vital to offset ecological changes5 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi pledges to advocate for rights against imposition of taxes on Malakand Division5 minutes ago
-
09 gamblers apprehended during crackdown5 minutes ago
-
Container disrupts Railway traffic near Lahore railway station25 minutes ago
-
CDA chief visits summer camp25 minutes ago
-
Tarar questions credibility of Awam Pakistan party founders35 minutes ago
-
Strict security, majalis arrangements finalised in all jails35 minutes ago
-
Zabiullah gang involved in vehicle theft apprehended45 minutes ago
-
Police conduct advanced training for PFA officials45 minutes ago
-
06 stolen motorcycles recovered during crackdown45 minutes ago
-
Tomato prices soar to 300 rupees per kilogram in Abbottabad45 minutes ago
-
76th meeting of Board of Advanced Studies, Research held55 minutes ago