Animated cartoon film screened for police employees' children

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) An animated cartoon film was screened for children of police employees at school of Central Police Office.

Screening of 'The Stolen Princess' was attended by a large number of children. IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met children, inquired about their educational and extracurricular activities, and expressed great affection for them.

Children also showcased their talents and creative abilities in an interesting manner. They also toured various floors of the Central Police Office and were treated with food and drinks.

Parents, who serve in various police department sections, thanked the IGP for providing a positive recreational opportunity to their children.

The IGP said that Punjab Police were a family, and the purpose of the film screening was to provide entertainment and educational opportunities for the children. He said that significant steps were being taken for higher education and health welfare of police employees' children. DIG Operations Lahore Muhammad Faisal Kamran and other officers were also present.