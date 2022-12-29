ANIO delegation calls on president AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) : Dec 29 (APP)::Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said "islam is the religion of peace which teaches brotherhood, tolerance, interfaith harmony and modernisation".

While talking to All Neighbors International Organization (ANIO) delegation that called him here on Wednesday, the president said that the ANIO delegates visit to Azad Jammu Kashmir was a unique opportunity that would be instrumental in understanding the real situation in the liberated territory.

The visit he said would also give the delegates an idea about the atmosphere of interfaith harmony in which minorities were living together peacefully. "Minorities in Azad Kashmir enjoy equal rights", he said.

Barrister Chaudhry appreciated the ANIOs role and its efforts to establish peace said that the visit would promote inter-faith harmony.

Referring to the dire human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir he said that India has made the lives of Muslims miserable by deploying 900,000 Army in Occupied Kashmir.

He said that the Indian troops deployed in the length and breadth of Kashmir have unleashed a reign of terror by breaking all records of barbarism and brutalities.

The president also briefed the delegation about his recent visit to the USA and his efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue at the international level.

The ANIO delegation was comprised of Michael Shannon Crowe, John David Nozum, Taylor Daniel Ash, Sarah Nicole Ash, Jessica Jaye Miller, Katelyn Marie Ash, Jess Warren Bailer, Ellie Lee Stoltzfus, Darley Michael Ash, Joshua Thomas Regan. , Faith Olivia Garnat, Ilyas Masih, Anwar Kamal Qasmi, Brunerbelths Heather Newton, Flaman Gahl, Meena Younis, Roma Salim and others.