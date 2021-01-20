(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Anis Ahmed Dasti, an officer of ex-PCS (BS-18), awaiting posting has been posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Deputy Secretary, Governor's Secretariat, Sindh, against an existing vacancy.

Moreover, Asghar Ali Ghanghro, an officer of the ex-PCS (BS-18), awaiting posting has been posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Programme Manager, Reform Support Unit (RSU), school education and Literacy Department, against an existing vacancy.