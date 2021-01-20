Anis Ahmed Dasti Posted As Deputy Secretary At Governor's Secretariat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 01:18 PM
Anis Ahmed Dasti, an officer of ex-PCS (BS-18), awaiting posting has been posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Deputy Secretary, Governor's Secretariat, Sindh, against an existing vacancy
Moreover, Asghar Ali Ghanghro, an officer of the ex-PCS (BS-18), awaiting posting has been posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Programme Manager, Reform Support Unit (RSU), school education and Literacy Department, against an existing vacancy.