Anis Ansari academy organizes event on novel writing

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The writers expressing their views on novel writing have underscored the need of coordinated efforts to promote novel writing and reading in the society.

The event was organized by Anis Ansari academy here on Monday at the Sindhi Language Authority.

Speaking on the occasion writer Shabnam Gul said the event was aimed at discussing ways to reinvigorate the art of story writing by inducting the modern trends as well.

"There is a huge need to work on the development of novel which reflects life in which the soul of individuals and the age is clearly depicted," she observed.

She told that she would arrange workshops on novel writing to throw light on the various elements of novel.

Gul said novelist Rasool Memon's death has been a great loss to the Sindh.

According to renowned novelist Akhlaq Ansari, the span of quality novels has remained short in the province but some very good novels were written in that era.

He said the Sindhi Indian novelists had contributed more quality literature which was though part of the Sindhi novel writing.

Ishtiaq Ansari said that it took him seven years to write his anthropological novel.

Stories about historical heroes like Dolh Darya Khan and Ruplo Kolhi need to be written, he suggested.

Novelist Kaleem Butt said he was inspired by postmodernism and that he had tried to incorporate new techniques like meta-fiction into his works.

He explained the importance of experimentation when it came to writing novels.

Novelist Munir Chandio said he in his works did not pay much attention to the techniques of novel writing rather his natural fluency always helped him write.

Novelist Akbar Soomro said that the constructive talks should take place more often in order to encourage the young writers.