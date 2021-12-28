UrduPoint.com

Anis Ansari Academy Organizes Event On Novel Writing

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 12:04 AM

Anis Ansari academy organizes event on novel writing

The writers expressing their views on novel writing have underscored the need of coordinated efforts to promote novel writing and reading in the society

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The writers expressing their views on novel writing have underscored the need of coordinated efforts to promote novel writing and reading in the society.

The event was organized by Anis Ansari academy here on Monday at the Sindhi Language Authority.

Speaking on the occasion writer Shabnam Gul said the event was aimed at discussing ways to reinvigorate the art of story writing by inducting the modern trends as well.

"There is a huge need to work on the development of novel which reflects life in which the soul of individuals and the age is clearly depicted," she observed.

She told that she would arrange workshops on novel writing to throw light on the various elements of novel.

Gul said novelist Rasool Memon's death has been a great loss to the Sindh.

According to renowned novelist Akhlaq Ansari, the span of quality novels has remained short in the province but some very good novels were written in that era.

He said the Sindhi Indian novelists had contributed more quality literature which was though part of the Sindhi novel writing.

Ishtiaq Ansari said that it took him seven years to write his anthropological novel.

Stories about historical heroes like Dolh Darya Khan and Ruplo Kolhi need to be written, he suggested.

Novelist Kaleem Butt said he was inspired by postmodernism and that he had tried to incorporate new techniques like meta-fiction into his works.

He explained the importance of experimentation when it came to writing novels.

Novelist Munir Chandio said he in his works did not pay much attention to the techniques of novel writing rather his natural fluency always helped him write.

Novelist Akbar Soomro said that the constructive talks should take place more often in order to encourage the young writers.

Related Topics

Sindh India Young Reading Darya Khan Shabnam Event

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Sulayem

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Sulayem

20 minutes ago
 Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

35 minutes ago
 UAE Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorism ..

UAE Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorism Financing Public-Private-Part ..

50 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways, Henan Province Airport Group sign ..

Etihad Airways, Henan Province Airport Group sign MoSC for strengthening Sino-Ar ..

50 minutes ago
 EU Welcomes Polish President's Decision to Veto Bi ..

EU Welcomes Polish President's Decision to Veto Bill on Media Funding

1 minute ago
 US Mobilizing Military Doctors, Federal Personnel ..

US Mobilizing Military Doctors, Federal Personnel to Assist Hospitals - Biden

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.