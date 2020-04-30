Anis Dasti posted as Municipal Commissioner Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Anis Ahmed Dasti, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-18) currently holding the post of Deputy Secretary College education is hereby transferred and posted as Municipal Commissioner Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Chief Secretary, Anis Ahmed Dasti will replace Nisar Ahmed Soomro who was holding additional charge of the post of Municipal Commissioner Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.