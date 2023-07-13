Deputy Convener Muttahida Qaumi Movement of Pakistan (MQM-P) Raabta Committee Anis Ahmed Qaimkhani along with Rabta Committee Members Syed Sohail Mashadi, Syed Waseem Hassain Advocate expressed condolence with Joint district Incharge Rafiq Ajmeri on death of his elder Brother at his residence

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Convener Muttahida Qaumi Movement of Pakistan (MQM-P) Raabta Committee Anis Ahmed Qaimkhani along with Rabta Committee Members Syed Sohail Mashadi, Syed Waseem Hassain Advocate expressed condolence with Joint district Incharge Rafiq Ajmeri on death of his elder Brother at his residence.

They prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul. Member Sindh Tanzeemi Committee Shahbaz Abdi, District Incharge Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui and members of district committee, MPA Rashid Khilji and Nasir Hussain Qureshi were also present on the occasion.