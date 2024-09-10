Anisa Memon Visits Schools In Matiari
Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2024 | 05:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Renowned social reformer and Secretary of Siraj Institute of Sindh Studies Anisa Memon, along with her team, visited various schools in district Matiari to address educational issues and provide guidance to the administration and staff.
Deputy Director of Education Abdullah Mallah, Principal of Government Girls College Matiari Salma Qazi, Headmaster of Government Boys High school Saikhat Parvez Memon and local dignitary Ishrat Zaheer Shah, were also present.
According to a press release issued on Tuesday, the team visited Government Girls Degree College Matiari, Government Boys Degree College Saikhat, Government Boys High School Saikhat, Government Girls Primary School Seekhat and Government Boys Primary School Seekhat. They inspected classrooms and other sections of the schools.
During her visit, Anisa Memon emphasized that quality education was essential for a better future, stating that education was the only tool to tackle future challenges. She highlighted the significance of schools in shaping the foundation of the future and assured that the Siraj Institute of Sindh Studies would play a vital role in improving the quality of schools in Sindh.
She also announced the provision of libraries to schools and training for teachers. Addressing the students, she encouraged them to make education the central focus of their lives, as it was the only path to a successful future.
She pledged that the issues faced by schools across Sindh would be prioritized, and necessary facilities would be provided where needed. Additionally, she announced uniforms and scholarships for the students of Saikhat College.
