Anit-polio drive successfully continues in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the five-day nation-wide anti-polio drive successively continued on the second day on Tuesday under which over 711,000 children of under 5 years of age would be administered the anti-polio vaccine and Vitamin-A drops.

According to official sources, a total of 1,10,137 children would be administered the anti-polio and Vitamin-A drops in Muzaffarabad during the drive, to be continued till September 25.

A total of 438 mobile teams of para medical staff have been constituted to visit door to door and administer the anti polio vaccine and vitamin 'A' drop during the campaign in the capital district - where 63 fixed centers have also been set up by the State Polio Eradication Committee of the AJK State Health Services Department.

The state health department's Polio Eradication Committee have made adequate arrangement to executive the polio-eradication campaign in a befitting manner.

All headmasters of government and private schools would be part of the mobile teams. A control room has also been set up at the deputy commissioner office.