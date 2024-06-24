Open Menu

Anjam Aqeel Demands Inclusion Of Locals In CDA Board

Published June 24, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz's Anjum Aqeel Khan said on Monday that local representatives should be included in the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Housing Foundation boards.

While participating in the general budget debate, he said that representation on these boards would hopefully enhance the performance of the departments.

He said that the stalled development of CDA sectors would accelerate with these incentives.

Highlighting issues of water, health, and education in the Federal capital, he urged the government to address these issues as a priority.

He called for a parliamentary committee to be constituted to examine who has worked for development, good foreign policy, and the construction of motorways and roads.

He also highlighted the 100-day achievements of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and said that the government is determined to provide relief to the people.

He said that the best budget had been announced in the current economic situation.

