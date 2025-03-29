Open Menu

Anjuman Auqaf Condemns Closure Of Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid On Shab-e-Qadr, Jumat-ul-Wida

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2025 | 10:50 AM

Anjuman Auqaf condemns closure of Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid on Shab-e-Qadr, Jumat-ul-Wida

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), has strongly condemned the unjustified restrictions imposed by the Indian authorities, preventing the observance of two significant religious gatherings of Muslims Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-ul-Wida at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Anjuman, in a statement, expressed deep regret, stating that it is extremely unfortunate that the largest place of worship for Muslims in IIOJK was closed on Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-ul-Wida.

The statement also condemned the house arrest of senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, barring him from leading prayers and addressing the faithful.

The Anjuman emphasized that people from all sections of society, without distinction, are not only protesting this unjust action by the authorities but are also viewing this undemocratic approach as an infringement upon religious freedom. Such an approach, it stated, is completely unacceptable.

