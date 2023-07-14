Open Menu

Anjuman Auqaf Condemns Continued House Arrest Of Mirwaiz

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Anjuman Auqaf condemns continued house arrest of Mirwaiz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Anjuman Auqaf of Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, has condemned the authorities of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir for continuously keeping its president Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under illegal and arbitrary house detention for nearly the past four years.

According to Kashmir media service,the Anjuman in a statement in Srinagar said that today was the 203rd consecutive Friday when Kashmir's top religious leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was not allowed to perform the important religious obligation of offering Friday prayer due to the continued illegal detention.

The Anjuman said the restriction on the personal and religious freedom of Mirwaiz is the worst violation of human and religious rights which is not only highly alarming but also against democratic values. It said that those who believe in human, democratic and religious values should raise their voices against this attitude of the occupation authorities.

