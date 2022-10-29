UrduPoint.com

Anjuman Auqaf Condemns Continued Illegal House Detention Of Mirwaiz

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Anjuman Auqaf condemns continued illegal house detention of Mirwaiz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, Srinagar has strongly condemned the continued house detention of its Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq for the last over three years.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Anjuman in a statement said the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal had also come to an end and the pulpit and mihrab of the historic Jamia Masjid remained silent due to the continued detention of the Mirwaiz.

It said, "It is a sad and unfortunate aspect of the religious history of Kashmir that its topmost religious leader is being kept under house detention and restrictions are imposed on his peaceful official duties, which is highly condemnable".

The Anjuman once again urged the authorities to realize and understand the fact that the continued detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was hurting the emotions and sentiments of the Kashmiri people.

It said thousands of devotees and ardent followers of Mirwaiz, who come every week from the nook and corner of the Kashmir valley to the historic Jamia Masjid for Friday prayers, have to return disappointed every time. Now their patience was running short, it added.

The Anjuman said it expects that the detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq would be ended with the arrival of the month of Rabi? al-Thani and the Urs of Hazrat Peeraan-e-Peer Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA) so that he could perform his official duties and other responsibilities.

Related Topics

India Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Jammu Srinagar Anjuman Mosque Media From Sad

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th October 2022

1 minute ago
 Protesters Interrupt Blinken Event in Canada With ..

Protesters Interrupt Blinken Event in Canada With Anti-War Slogans on Ukraine

9 hours ago
 What will Elon Musk's Twitter look like?

What will Elon Musk's Twitter look like?

9 hours ago
 Russian Embassy Sends Note to Swiss Ministry Over ..

Russian Embassy Sends Note to Swiss Ministry Over Orthodox Church Incident

9 hours ago
 Qatar summons German ambassador over minister's Wo ..

Qatar summons German ambassador over minister's World Cup comments

9 hours ago
 Efforts afoot to approve national sports' policy: ..

Efforts afoot to approve national sports' policy: Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.