Anjuman Auqaf condemns continued illegal house detention of Mirwaiz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, Srinagar has strongly condemned the continued house detention of its Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq for the last over three years.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Anjuman in a statement said the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal had also come to an end and the pulpit and mihrab of the historic Jamia Masjid remained silent due to the continued detention of the Mirwaiz.

It said, "It is a sad and unfortunate aspect of the religious history of Kashmir that its topmost religious leader is being kept under house detention and restrictions are imposed on his peaceful official duties, which is highly condemnable".

The Anjuman once again urged the authorities to realize and understand the fact that the continued detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was hurting the emotions and sentiments of the Kashmiri people.

It said thousands of devotees and ardent followers of Mirwaiz, who come every week from the nook and corner of the Kashmir valley to the historic Jamia Masjid for Friday prayers, have to return disappointed every time. Now their patience was running short, it added.

The Anjuman said it expects that the detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq would be ended with the arrival of the month of Rabi? al-Thani and the Urs of Hazrat Peeraan-e-Peer Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA) so that he could perform his official duties and other responsibilities.