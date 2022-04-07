Anjuman Auqaf Jamia demands release of Mirwaiz in view of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar said that continued house arrest of its chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has caused strong anger and resentment among the masses against this aggressive attitude of the authorities and they demand his release in view of the holy month of Ramazan.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Anjuman in a statement on behalf of the organisation and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq paid rich tributes to the beloved daughter of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), the 'Khatoon–e-Jannat' Hazrat Syeda Fatima Al-Zahra (RA) on the occasion of her passing away anniversary which falls on 3rd Ramadan.

It said that Hazrat Fatima Al-Zahra (RA) had shown the true path to the Muslims by leading her own life with piousness, devoutness and simplicity.

It termed her as a "role model" for womenfolk for centuries now stating that her life has been an example for all the Muslim women daughters, sisters and mothers.

It urged the Muslim women to follow in letter and spirit the path Hazrat Fatima (RA) choose for herself and thereby help bring an Islamic revolution, only then can the dream of establishing a welfare society be realized.

The Anjuman expressed deep sorrow and regret over the fact that according to the centuries-old tradition, the Mirwaizeen-e-Kashmir would pay homage to Hazrat Khatoon-e-Jannat (RA) on the 3rd Ramadan at the historic Astaan Aalia Naqshband Sahib.

As such, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq used to shed light on the blessed life of Hazrat Fatima Al-Zahra (RA) in his sermon on this day. However, due to his continued house arrest for the last three years, the Mirwaiz is unable to do so.