UrduPoint.com

Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Demands Release Of Mirwaiz In View Of Ramazan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2022 | 09:40 AM

Anjuman Auqaf Jamia demands release of Mirwaiz in view of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar said that continued house arrest of its chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has caused strong anger and resentment among the masses against this aggressive attitude of the authorities and they demand his release in view of the holy month of Ramazan.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Anjuman in a statement on behalf of the organisation and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq paid rich tributes to the beloved daughter of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), the 'Khatoon–e-Jannat' Hazrat Syeda Fatima Al-Zahra (RA) on the occasion of her passing away anniversary which falls on 3rd Ramadan.

It said that Hazrat Fatima Al-Zahra (RA) had shown the true path to the Muslims by leading her own life with piousness, devoutness and simplicity.

It termed her as a "role model" for womenfolk for centuries now stating that her life has been an example for all the Muslim women daughters, sisters and mothers.

It urged the Muslim women to follow in letter and spirit the path Hazrat Fatima (RA) choose for herself and thereby help bring an Islamic revolution, only then can the dream of establishing a welfare society be realized.

The Anjuman expressed deep sorrow and regret over the fact that according to the centuries-old tradition, the Mirwaizeen-e-Kashmir would pay homage to Hazrat Khatoon-e-Jannat (RA) on the 3rd Ramadan at the historic Astaan Aalia Naqshband Sahib.

As such, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq used to shed light on the blessed life of Hazrat Fatima Al-Zahra (RA) in his sermon on this day. However, due to his continued house arrest for the last three years, the Mirwaiz is unable to do so.

Related Topics

India Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Jammu Srinagar Anjuman Women Mosque Muslim Media All Ramadan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2022

16 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th April 2022

21 minutes ago
 Roscosmos to Prioritize Military Satellites Launch ..

Roscosmos to Prioritize Military Satellites Launches - Director

9 hours ago
 Kiev Preparing Provocation With Chlorine in Kharki ..

Kiev Preparing Provocation With Chlorine in Kharkiv Region - Russian Defense Min ..

9 hours ago
 Russia Expects Helsinki to Decide Swiftly on Retur ..

Russia Expects Helsinki to Decide Swiftly on Return of Artworks - Foreign Minist ..

9 hours ago
 US Has Sent 100 Switchblade Tank-Killer Drones to ..

US Has Sent 100 Switchblade Tank-Killer Drones to Ukraine - Pentagon

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.