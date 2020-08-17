Anjuman-e-Tajiran Sindh delegation calls on President Alvi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :A delegation of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Sindh led by Haji Muhammad Javed Qureshi Monday called on President Dr Arif Alvi here at the Governor House.

The president, on the occasion, said the government was fully aware of the problems of common man and the poor strata of the society.

He further said that it was a bold decision, on the part of the government, to keep businesses open despite the occurrence of COVID-19. The government did so to support the daily-wage earners, he added.

The president also emphasized on following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) at the public dealing places.

According to a press release, the delegation apprised the president of hardships being faced by the business community in the wake of COVID-19 and said despite problems, their business was restoring to normalcy.

They also appreciated the government's stimulus package and its decision to keep the businesses open with the SOPs during peak time of coronavirus.

They said the government should give more incentives to the business community.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Karachi electronics and mobile dealers led by Abdul Rauf Essa also separately called on the president.\932