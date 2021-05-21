Anjuman-e-Tajiran stages rally to express solidarity with Palestinians

Anjuman-e-Tajiran Faisalabad organized a rally to express solidarity with Palestinian people against Israeli atrocities, at Chowk Ghanta Ghar here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Anjuman-e-Tajiran Faisalabad organized a rally to express solidarity with Palestinian people against Israeli atrocities, at Chowk Ghanta Ghar here on Friday.

Khawaja Shahid Razzaq Sikka President Anjum Tajiran, Secretary General Mahmood Alam Jutt and members of sub-traders' organizations of the eight bazaars around Clock Tower participated in the rally.

The participants holding banners and placards chanted slogans against Israel and in favor of Palestine.

Speaking on the occasion, businessmen leaders said, "In order to show solidarity with the Palestinians, we all strongly condemn the Israeli aggression.

" They said that international community should play its active role in stopping brutal violence against the oppressed Palestinians.

They said that the brutal violence against the oppressed citizens of Palestine is a cowardly act that deserves maximum condemnation. They said that ruthless and indiscriminate use of force by Israeli army against the helpless and defenseless Palestinians is a serious and blatant violation of international laws and principles including human and fundamental rights.

They also called for early resolution of Kashmir issue and said that the United Nations should implement its resolutions in this regard.