UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anjuman-e-Tajiran Stages Rally To Express Solidarity With Palestinians

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 11:41 PM

Anjuman-e-Tajiran stages rally to express solidarity with Palestinians

Anjuman-e-Tajiran Faisalabad organized a rally to express solidarity with Palestinian people against Israeli atrocities, at Chowk Ghanta Ghar here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Anjuman-e-Tajiran Faisalabad organized a rally to express solidarity with Palestinian people against Israeli atrocities, at Chowk Ghanta Ghar here on Friday.

Khawaja Shahid Razzaq Sikka President Anjum Tajiran, Secretary General Mahmood Alam Jutt and members of sub-traders' organizations of the eight bazaars around Clock Tower participated in the rally.

The participants holding banners and placards chanted slogans against Israel and in favor of Palestine.

Speaking on the occasion, businessmen leaders said, "In order to show solidarity with the Palestinians, we all strongly condemn the Israeli aggression.

" They said that international community should play its active role in stopping brutal violence against the oppressed Palestinians.

They said that the brutal violence against the oppressed citizens of Palestine is a cowardly act that deserves maximum condemnation. They said that ruthless and indiscriminate use of force by Israeli army against the helpless and defenseless Palestinians is a serious and blatant violation of international laws and principles including human and fundamental rights.

They also called for early resolution of Kashmir issue and said that the United Nations should implement its resolutions in this regard.

Related Topics

Resolution Faisalabad Army United Nations Israel Palestine Condemnation All

Recent Stories

President of Montenegro&#039;s Parliament, Preside ..

2 hours ago

Rain expected in KP, Punjab, upper Sindh: PMD

3 minutes ago

PEPCO transferred and merged 719 employees

3 minutes ago

Former Liberia warlord slams US criticism of defen ..

3 minutes ago

CPEC to further strengthen time tested relations b ..

3 minutes ago

Mega events proposed for Diamond Jubilee of Pakist ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.