Anjuman-e-Tajiran terms federal budget excellent

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Anjuman-e-Tajiran City Faisalabad President Khawaja Shahid Razzaq Sikka has termed the Federal budget 2022-23 an excellent one in the prevailing circumstances.

Commenting on federal budget speech on Friday, he hoped that it would help in boosting trade and industrial activities in the country.

He said that the government had taken positive decisions and announced various programs for the uplift of economic and social sectors of the country.

He said that decrease in taxes and levies was a good effort of the coalition government to flourish business activities in the country.

Overall it was an excellent budget in the present socioeconomic scenario which would provide better results in the days coming, he added.

He said that the longstanding demand of small traders was also accepted in the federal budget and allowed them to pay fixed tax after which no FBR official would vex them for tax payment. This step would also help in enhancing business activities in the country which would reciprocally help in overcoming the issue of unemployment and poverty, he added.