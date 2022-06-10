UrduPoint.com

Anjuman-e-Tajiran Terms Federal Budget Excellent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2022 | 10:27 PM

Anjuman-e-Tajiran terms federal budget excellent

Anjuman-e-Tajiran City Faisalabad President Khawaja Shahid Razzaq Sikka has termed the federal budget 2022-23 an excellent one in the prevailing circumstances

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Anjuman-e-Tajiran City Faisalabad President Khawaja Shahid Razzaq Sikka has termed the Federal budget 2022-23 an excellent one in the prevailing circumstances.

Commenting on federal budget speech on Friday, he hoped that it would help in boosting trade and industrial activities in the country.

He said that the government had taken positive decisions and announced various programs for the uplift of economic and social sectors of the country.

He said that decrease in taxes and levies was a good effort of the coalition government to flourish business activities in the country.

Overall it was an excellent budget in the present socioeconomic scenario which would provide better results in the days coming, he added.

He said that the longstanding demand of small traders was also accepted in the federal budget and allowed them to pay fixed tax after which no FBR official would vex them for tax payment. This step would also help in enhancing business activities in the country which would reciprocally help in overcoming the issue of unemployment and poverty, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Business Budget FBR Government

Recent Stories

Friends of Kashmir group to be formed in Irish par ..

Friends of Kashmir group to be formed in Irish parliament soon: AJK President.

1 minute ago
 AJK approves 33 mega development projects

AJK approves 33 mega development projects

1 minute ago
 IRSA releases 145485 cusecs water

IRSA releases 145485 cusecs water

1 minute ago
 Tennis: 's-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - qst upd ..

Tennis: 's-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - qst update

1 minute ago
 Over 8.335m people vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 8.335m people vaccinated against COVID-19

4 minutes ago
 EU warns Algeria over Spain row

EU warns Algeria over Spain row

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.